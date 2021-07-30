Watch
Crews put out trailer fire in Los Osos

KSBY
Crews responded to a utility trailer fire at about 6 a.m. on Friday.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 09:58:37-04

A utility trailer caught fire Friday morning in Los Osos, near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Rd. and South Bay Blvd.

Cal Fire says they received the call at about 6 a.m.

Crews arrived and were able to knock the fire down. At about 6:50 a.m., Cal Fire said crews were clearing the area.

The South Bay fire station sent a squad and an engine to the fire. Another engine responded from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo headquarters. A battalion chief was also dispatched.

No one was injured in the incident, and there are no current road closures.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

