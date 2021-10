CAL FIRE crews responded to a vegetation fire at Oceano Dunes on Friday morning.

The fire, which officials say grew to about 50' by 50', broke out near Oceano Dunes Post 2 at about 10:23 a.m.

Three engines and a battalion chief responded to the fire. At about 11:20 a.m., CAL FIRE officials said units remained on scene and had made good progress against the fire.

Officials say there is no word yet on the fire's cause.