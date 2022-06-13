Foxen Fire burns grass near Sisquoc

Several fire crews were dispatched to a vegetation fire burning east of Santa Maria Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 6:08 a.m. at the intersection of Foxen Canyon Rd. and Santa Maria Mesa Rd.

Fire officials said it was burning grass and had the potential to grow to 10 acres.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department was among the agencies responding to the Foxen Incident. By 6:45 a.m., many responding crews had been cleared from the incident.

Forward progress has been stopped, but firefighters remained on scene to mop up the area.

No word yet on what caused the fire. PG&E has been requested to the fire.