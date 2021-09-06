UPDATE: Vegetation fire in Los Olivos burns estimated 50-60 acres

UPDATE (4:07 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire says the progress of the fire in Los Olivos has been slowed but not stopped.

As of 4 p.m., it had burned as estimated 50-60 acres.

Six air tankers and helicopters were either on scene or en route to battle the fire from the air and are assisting crews on the ground, including hand crews and dozers.

Fire officials say it’s unknown whether any structures have been damaged or destroyed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters were responding to reports of a vegetation fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Los Olivos.

Crews were called to the 3200 block of Caballo Lane shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said shortly after 3 p.m. that structure defense was underway.

Four air tankers and a helicopter were requested to assist crews on the ground.

No other information was immediately available.

*This story has been updated to reflect the correct location of the fire to be in Los Olivos.