Crews respond to vegetation fire near Bishop Peak

Flames could be seen rising from the bottom of Bishop's Peak in San Luis Obispo late Wednesday morning.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 03, 2022
Smoke was visible at the base of Bishop Peak Wednesday morning after a fire was reported along O'Connor Way in San Luis Obispo.

CHP reports the fire was called in around 11:23 a.m. on Aug. 3.

The agency says an aircraft dropped retardant on the fire.

Several CAL FIRE and SLO City Fire crews are responding to the fire.

There is no official word yet on what sparked the fire. Police urge people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

