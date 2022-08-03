Crews respond to vegetation fire near Bishop Peak

Smoke was visible at the base of Bishop Peak Wednesday morning after a fire was reported along O'Connor Way in San Luis Obispo.

CHP reports the fire was called in around 11:23 a.m. on Aug. 3.

The agency says an aircraft dropped retardant on the fire.

Several CAL FIRE and SLO City Fire crews are responding to the fire.

We are assisting @CALFIRE_SLO with a vegetation fire burning West of Bishop Peak. Air resources are overhead. #SLOCity pic.twitter.com/1wSo3iFvCp — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) August 3, 2022

There is no official word yet on what sparked the fire. Police urge people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.