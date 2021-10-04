Cuesta Grade fire burns 10 acres, 60% contained

A fire that broke out Sunday on the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo is now 60% contained as of Monday morning.

Flames, sparked by a car fire, burned up the hillside along the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

It started at about 5 p.m. Sunday and traffic was affected by lane closures until approximately 11 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire burned approximately 10 acres.

Firefighters are expected to continue mopping up and improving control lines throughout the day on Monday.

Full containment is expected by Monday night.