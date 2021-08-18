Watch
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

Noah Berger/AP
The Dixie Fire burns across Highway 395 south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California Wildfires
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:45:12-04

Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continue to march through the Sierra Nevada and the Pacific Gas & Electric utility is blacking out some 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes.

The Dixie Fire that ravaged much of Greenville two weeks ago still was threatening communities Wednesday while the Caldor Fire to the south burned at least 50 homes as it ravaged the small town of Grizzly Flats.

Hot, dry and gusty weather is driving flames through tinder-dry vegetation.

State emergency management, fire and law enforcement leaders provided an update Wednesday on efforts to suppress the fires and what's being done to assist impacted communities.

WATCH:

PG&E on Tuesday began shutting down power to parts of 18 northern counties to prevent winds from damaging its power lines and sparking new fires.

Here are the latest numbers related to the state's largest wildfires as of Wednesday morning:

