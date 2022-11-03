Evacuation warning for vegetation fire in Goleta

A vegetation fire in Goleta has residents under an evacuation warning late Wednesday night.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department gave residents on More Ranch Road in Goleta an evacuation warning, and a few have left already.

Per California's standard evacuation warnings, anyone who needs extra time to leave should do so. This includes those with pets and livestock.

The blaze near La Goleta Gas Storage Field was first reported at 11:40 p.m. The flames spread from the brush into nearby eucalyptus trees, causing several spot fires.

SBCO Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck told KSBY that firefighters are making good progress and that the gas plant is well protected from flames.

While the size of the fire is unknown, it's at the minimum an acre wide.

Along with the county's fire department, Santa Barbara City, Montecito, and Carpenteria Fire Departments are on the scene to help put out the flames.

The fire is not yet under control, and firefighters will be working throughout the early morning hours.