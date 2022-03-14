Evacuation warning lifted for Hollister Fire area

Crews gained additional containment overnight on the Hollister Fire burning near Gaviota.

As of Monday morning, CAL FIRE reported the fire to be 50 percent contained. Acreage burned remained at 100 acres.

Evacuation warnings for residents living in Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon were lifted at 8 a.m.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Alegria Canyon near Hollister Ranch and Alegria roads. Firefighters say the area is difficult to access from the ground and winds were also posing a challenge over the weekend.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports that at least 30 homes near Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon were evacuated.

CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews on Monday were working on making and improving containment lines.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says that a fire like this is not typical in March and remind people to “limit opportunities for fires to start.”

Multiple agencies from across the Central and South coasts were assisting Santa Barbara County Fire crews.

