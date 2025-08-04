Evacuation warnings expanded in SLO County as Gifford Fire spreads

GIFFORD FIRE:



65,062 Acres

3% contained

Hwy 166 closed between Hwy 101 and New Cuyama

Evacuation warnings were expanded in San Luis Obispo County on Monday as the Gifford Fire continues to grow.

Zones SLC-311, SLC-312, and SLC-334 are now under evacuation warnings.

In San Luis Obispo County, you can check if your home is in an evacuation area at this link. Click here for information on evacuation areas in Santa Barbara County.

A temporary evacuation point is open at Benjamin Foxen Elementary School, located at 4949 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria. Evacuees can also call the American Red Cross for assistance at (805) 678-3073.

How to determine your evacuation zone in SLO County:

Madre Fire prompts evacuations: Here’s how to determine your Evacuation Zone

The Gifford Fire started as a series of small fires that broke out Friday afternoon along Highway 166 near the Gifford Trailhead east of Santa Maria.

The fire started just west of the Madre Fire burn scar. It has been burning on both sides of the highway with more active spread on the south side, according to fire officials. Authorities say that on the north side of the Gifford Fire, crews have been able to construct dozer lines that connect with the Madre Fire. Crews have also been busy constructing dozer lines on the west side and in the Cuyama Valley along the Sierra Madre Ridge.

Video from Day 1 of the Gifford Fire:

Video from the Gifford Fire on 8/1/25

Fire officials say their priorities for Monday include improving containment lines on the north and west sides, continuing efforts in the Cuyama Valley to keep the fire on the Sierra Madre Ridge, and providing structure protection in Schoolhouse and Cottonwood Canyons.

As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 65,062 acres and is 3% contained; 460 structures are threatened; and more than 1,090 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama with no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.