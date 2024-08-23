Evacuation warnings issued as firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Refugio Canyon

Firefighters responded to vegetation fire in Refugio Canyon at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, referred to as the Refugio Fire Incident.

As of 1:47 a.m. this morning, an evacuation warning has been issued by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Residents in the area between the 1300 and 1500 blocks of Refugio should be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds have since been activated as a large animal evacuation center. For more information, call 805-698-0212.

Five acres were estimated to have been burned, but we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

For additional information, please visit readysbc.org.