A brush fire is prompting evacuations south of the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

The fire was first reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Davenport Creek Road.

CAL FIRE SLO reports the fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread. So far, it has burned about one acre but has the potential to grow to five acres and structures in the area are threatened.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.