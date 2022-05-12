Fast-moving wildfire near Laguna Beach burns homes

A fast-moving wildfire has prompted evacuations in the Laguna Beach area.

As of 6 p.m., the fire burning in Aliso Woods Canyon was reported to be 183 acres.

Aerial news footage showed several large homes on fire.

People in the areas of Coronado Pointe Dr., Vista Court, and Via Las Rosa in the Pacific Island area of Laguna Niguel were told to evacuate. A voluntary evacuation order was also issued for people in the Balboa Nyes neighborhood in Laguna Beach.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

It's being called the "Coastal Fire."

