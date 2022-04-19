Fire agencies to start prescribed burns at Camp Roberts

Local fire agencies will soon start practicing wildland firefighting techniques during a series of planned burns, according to the SLO County Air Pollution Control District.

SLO County APCD says there will be a series of prescribed burns at Camp Roberts, starting April 21 and lasting through June 3.

Camp Roberts Fire, CAL FIRE, San Miguel Fire, and other local fire agencies will be present for training and will be practicing wildland firefighting techniques to further their understanding and abilities.

The SLO County APCD and Monterey Bay Air Resources District will be working with all involved agencies to ensure up-to-date air quality information is provided to the public.

SLO County APCD says burns are planned on April 21, April 29, May 18-20, May 25-27, and June 1-3.

Smoke will be present on the days of prescribed burns.

Children, the elderly, and those with a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of smoke and should use caution if they smell smoke.

SLO County APCD says additional information will be provided as the burn window gets closer.

