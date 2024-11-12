Watch Now
Fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base 100% contained, fire officials announce cause

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The Santa Lucia Fire broke out at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
The Santa Lucia Fire, which broke out last Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base, is now 100% contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire broke out just after noon on November 7, along Santa Lucia Canyon Road, just north of the Lompoc federal prison.

It burned 130 acres and prompted the evacuation of the south end of Vandenberg Village. There was no reported damage to any homes or other structures.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials told KSBY News on Tuesday that the fire was caused by sparks from a trailer that became disconnected from the vehicle that was towing it.

Fire department officials say all equipment and personnel assigned to the fire have been released.

