Fire breaks out along Highway 41 north of Shandon

Firefighters responded to a grass fire along Highway 41 northeast of the Cholame "Y" near Shandon on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire was burning an area about 10-feet by 40-feet in size.

Smoke was impacting the roadway and drivers were warned to drive cautiously through the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, passersby initially tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but were unable to stop the fire from spreading.