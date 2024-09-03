Fire breaks out along Hwy 101 on Cuesta Grade

UPDATE (11:57 a.m.) - Firefighters say the fire is now 5% contained.

The closure of the southbound right lane is expected to be in place until 10 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

UPDATE (11:11 a.m.) - Fire officials say crews on the ground and in the air are making good progress. The fire has so far burned less than 60 acres.

The southbound slow lane of Highway 101 just south of Stage Coach Road is closed for emergency personnel.

Cal Poly also reported that hiking trails in Poly Canyon are closed out of an abundance of caution due to the fire, but the campus is not threatened.

___

UPDATE (10:39 a.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that the fire has burned 30 acres and two structures are threatened.

CAL FIRE SLO

___

(10:33 a.m.) - A fire broke out along Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade just north of San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 10:15 a.m. along the southbound lanes near Hawk Hill Road.

As of 10:30 a.m., CAL FIRE SLO said the fire had burned 10 acres.

Multiple firefighting resources have been dispatched to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

