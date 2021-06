Firefighters responded to a fire in the Creston area on Friday afternoon.

It was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. on Melody Mountain Ln., near Creston Rd. and Summer Ranch Rd.

The first firefighters at the scene reported a 10-acre fire with the potential to grow to 40 acres.

By 1:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said the fire was 50% contained and forward progress was stopped at 10 acres.