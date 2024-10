UPDATE (5:25 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that the fire has burned 90 acres and there is no containment.

No structures are currently threatened.

___

(4:58 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire along the Santa Maria River.

The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the east side of the Highway 101 bridge.

Crews from multiple agencies are en route to the fire.

The fire does not appear to be impacting traffic along Highway 101 at this time.