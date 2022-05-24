Fire breaks out off Hwy 166 northeast of Santa Maria

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire northeast of Santa Maria.

It was reported just before 3 p.m. along Highway 166 near Bull Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE SLO is reporting that the fire has already burned more than 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened.

This is the second vegetation fire to break out in the area in the past few days. On Sunday, May 22, a fire broke out near Highway 166 and Suey Creek Rd., burning nearly 15 acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.