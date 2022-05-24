Watch
Fire breaks out off Hwy 166 northeast of Santa Maria

The Bull Fire broke out in the area of Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Rd. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Posted at 3:47 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 19:52:14-04

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire northeast of Santa Maria.

It was reported just before 3 p.m. along Highway 166 near Bull Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE SLO is reporting that the fire has already burned more than 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened.

This is the second vegetation fire to break out in the area in the past few days. On Sunday, May 22, a fire broke out near Highway 166 and Suey Creek Rd., burning nearly 15 acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

