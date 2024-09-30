Fire breaks out off Soda Lake Rd. in eastern San Luis Obispo County

UPDATE (1:55 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that the fire has burned approximately 80 acres.

The cause is under investigation.

___

(1:44 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

The fire was first reported just before 1 p.m. off of Soda Lake Road south of Highway 58.

Live footage from an ALERTCalifornia wildfire camera showed a large plume of smoke in the area.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, as of 1:40 p.m., the fire had burned 60 acres in mostly grass. No structures are threatened.

