Fire burns 1/2-acre of grass south of Orcutt

Firefighters knocked down a small brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon between Orcutt and Los Alamos.

It was reported at about 2 p.m. on Graciosa Rd. near the turnoff from Highway 135 to Highway 1.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire burned 1/2-acre of grass.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

Veg Fire 7400 block of Graciosa Rd Orcutt. SBC on scene with 3 E’s and a BC for a 1/2 acre grass fire. No structures damaged, no injuries. Hose lines knocked down fire and crews are cutting line. Forward progress stopped. C/T1402 #OldFire pic.twitter.com/m6G5u2Q0XI — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 3, 2022

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire may have been related to a vehicle incident.