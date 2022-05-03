Watch
Fire burns 1/2-acre of grass south of Orcutt

Posted at 3:34 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 18:34:19-04

Firefighters knocked down a small brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon between Orcutt and Los Alamos.

It was reported at about 2 p.m. on Graciosa Rd. near the turnoff from Highway 135 to Highway 1.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire burned 1/2-acre of grass.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire may have been related to a vehicle incident.

