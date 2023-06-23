Fire burns home, spreads to vegetation near New Cuyama

Watch Now
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 23, 2023
A house fire spread to nearby brush off Ballinger Canyon Rd. in far eastern Santa Barbara County on Friday.

The fire is located near New Cuyama, east of Highway 33. It was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the single-family home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Approximately nine acres of vegetation have burned and fire officials say the flames are spreading at a moderate rate.

Resources from Santa Barbara County, CAL FIRE, Ventura County, and Kern County are responding to the scene.

