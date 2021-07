One lane of traffic was closed on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Thursday afternoon due to a brush fire.

It was reported around 4:42 p.m. near the northbound lanes just south of the Niblick Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol reported at 4:45 p.m. that one lane of the highway was being closed just south of Spring Street as the flames had reached the highway.

By 5 p.m., CHP was reporting the fire had been contained.

All lanes were expected to be back open by 5:15 p.m.