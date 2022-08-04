Watch Now
Fire crews, aircraft fight vegetation fire in Goleta; potential for 75 acres

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A fire burning near Glen Annie Rd. in Goleta broke out Thursday afternoon. Within about 30 minutes, it had burned 7 acres with the potential for 75 acres.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04

Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire that broke out in Goleta Thursday afternoon.

A fire was first reported around 2:14 p.m., burning along N. Glen Annie Rd. in Goleta, within Los Padres National Forest.

Within about 30 minutes, the fire burned 7 acres, with the potential for 75 acres.

Firefighters say the fire is burning uphill and away from the city. So far, no buildings are threatened.

Initially, a helicopter took off from Santa Ynez Valley Airport to help fight the fire from the air. Fire crews have requested fixed-wing aircraft to make drops on the fire.

