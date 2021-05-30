Fire crews en route to Santa Margarita vegetation fire

Fire crews with the Los Padres National Forest and CAL FIRE SLO are responding to reports of a vegetation fire in Santa Margarita Sunday afternoon.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the agency received initial reports of the fire at approximately 1:16 p.m. at 3375 West Pozo Road. CAL FIRE SLO is sending a full wildland response, including air attack and ground crews.

Fire authorities said the vegetation fire is approximately two acres and burning at a slow rate of spread. It has the potential to grow up to 50 acres, fire officials said.

Several structures are near the fire, but none appear to be threatened so far, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

There are no reports of injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.