Fire crews hoping to hold Lake Fire at Sisquoc River on fire's north end

Firefighters battling the Lake Fire are working to hold the fire at the Sisquoc River.

The latest incident report shows the flames are slowly backing down to the river on the north end where crews have been preparing the area for several days to hold the fire.

The report also shows the fire, which was 19 percent contained and had burned 37,472 acres as of Saturday morning, was slowly making its way down Lion Canyon and to the east, holding along Zaca Ridge.

The flames are still reportedly actively moving south and east through the Davey Brown area.

Firefiighters are working to strengthen containment and control lines and are creating buffer zones with the help of firing operations.

Once lines are secure, the plan is to use tactical firing operations to reduce vegetation that could fuel the fire further.

The forest closure for areas impacted within the Los Padres National Forest have increased and is expected to remain in place until at least Aug. 18.

Thousands of firefighters are currently assigned to the fire, which broke out the afternoon of July 5 in the hills near Los Olivos, and are staying at two base camps in Santa Maria along with many local hotels.

Aircraft are also still assisting ground crews as needed.

