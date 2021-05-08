Fire crews respond to report of brush fire near Santa Maria River

CAL FIRE SLO and City of Santa Maria Fire Department crews are responding to reports of a brush fire Saturday afternoon near the Santa Maria River.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, crews received a report at approximately 1:24 p.m. of a brush fire starting at a homeless encampment between the Santa Maria River bridge and the northbound Highway 101 exit at the State Route 166 off-ramp.

CHP officers shut down the northbound Highway 101 at State Route 166 off-ramp in Santa Maria, according to CAL FIRE SLO officials. It is unclear how long the road will be closed to traffic.

Fire crews told KSBY that the vegetation fire is approximately 100 square ft with a slow rate of spread.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates as more information becomes available.