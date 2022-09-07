Fire crews respond to vegetation fire east of Santa Margarita

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): A person has died after a vehicle caught on fire near Santa Margarita.

The fire was first reported at 8:31 p.m. at 4325 Blue Rd. off of Highway 58.

The fire spread to nearby vegetation but forward progress has been stopped.

A vehicle was destroyed by the fire and a single occupant died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

———

UPDATE (9:03 p.m.): An air ambulance has been requested to the scene of the fire.

———

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Santa Margarita.

Fire officials say there is a motor vehicle accident with fire also in the area and the vehicle is possibly occupied.

This is a developing story.