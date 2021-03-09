Menu

Fire damages Grover Beach home

Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 23:49:19-05

No one was injured when a house caught fire in Grover Beach Tuesday morning.

Five Cities Fire says multiple 911 calls came in around 7:09 a.m. for reports of the fire on the 100 block of Shanna Place.

CAL FIRE says there were reports that a loud explosion was heard in the garage where the fire started.

The flames moved into parts of the home and minor damage was reported to a neighboring home.

A vehicle was also reportedly damaged.

CAL FIRE crews assisted Five Cities Fire Authority.

Fire officials say Grover Beach police were able to make sure everyone got out OK.

