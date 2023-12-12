Fire investigators seek public help as they investigate a series of fires near La Purisima Mission

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating a series of brush fires that broke out last week at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park near Lompoc.

Firefighters responded to the three small fires at around 4 p.m. on December 6.

Fire investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of the mission last Wednesday and witnessed anything that could be related to the fires to contact them.

They are particularly interested in pictures, videos or firsthand accounts of activities in the area around the time of the fires.

To share information, email fireinfo@sbcfire.com or call the Fire Investigations Unit at (805) 686-5072.