Forward progress stopped for fire near Lompoc prison

UPDATE (3:31 p.m.) - Fire officials say forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

---

UPDATE (3:19 p.m.) - Fire officials say the fire has burned 35 acres and is 0 percent contained. A new evacuation warning was issued for the area south of Highway 1 east of Constellation Road.

Evacuation orders are currently in effect for parts of Vandenberg Village including the area west of Highway 1 and south of Constellation Road, Santa Lucia Road Canyon at Klein Road, Moonglow Road south of Stardust Road, Stardust Road west of Moonglow, including Vela Way, and northeast of Moonglow Road, including Europa and Sagen Court.

Officials say people in the area should evacuate immediately. For more information, click here.

----

UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) - An evacuation warning has been issued for area south of Highway 1, west of Constellation Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says additional crews have been ordered to help battle the fire from the air and on the ground.

As of 3:10 p.m., fire officials were working to get an update on how much the fire had burned.

----

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out Friday afternoon near the Lompoc Federal Prison Complex.

It started round 1:45 p.m. on Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Klein Boulevard prompting a closure of Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

An evacuation order was issued for the area west of Highway 1 south of Constellation Road. People in that area are being told to leave immediately.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

