CAL FIRE is responding to reports of a fire near Vandenberg Village.

The fire broke out at about 3:05 p.m. Thursday near Santa Lucia Canyon Road along Highway 1.

According to California Highway Patrol, first responders are in the area working to close off the southbound lane of Highway 1.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.