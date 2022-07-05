Fire officials respond to vegetation fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to a vegetation fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday.

The Watt fire broke out at around 3 p.m. Fire officials say the fire is wind-driven and has burned 20 acres.

Multiple units from Santa Barbara County fire are assisting including their air support.

Fire officials say the current weather conditions are pushing drift smoke from the fire towards Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills area north of Lompoc. They say there are no other fires in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.