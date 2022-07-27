Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Small fire burns along Hwy 101 in Buellton

jonata fire.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Firefighters at the scene of a roadside fire along Highway 101 just north of Buellton on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
jonata fire.jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 19:02:35-04

(3:58 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire is now contained after burning a 25' by 200' section of grass.

They say civilians using shovels helped get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

(3:49 p.m.) - Firefighters were responding to reports of a vegetation fire off Highway 101 in Buellton Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Jonata Road.

Multiple resources were initially dispatched to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol has not reported any lane closures due to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png