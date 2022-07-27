Small fire burns along Hwy 101 in Buellton

(3:58 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire is now contained after burning a 25' by 200' section of grass.

They say civilians using shovels helped get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#JonataFire: Roadside grass fire Updated. Resources to remain on scene for mop-up. No smoke hazard in the area. Please drive carefully/ personnel working along HWY 101 SB & Jonata Park Rd. pic.twitter.com/GacbUOFTw5 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 27, 2022

___

(3:49 p.m.) - Firefighters were responding to reports of a vegetation fire off Highway 101 in Buellton Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Jonata Road.

Multiple resources were initially dispatched to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol has not reported any lane closures due to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

