Fire that sparked outside Santa Margarita prompts evacuation orders in Kern Co.

A wildfire that broke out outside Santa Margarita and quickly spread toward Kern County Saturday has scorched 20,000 acres.

The fire was burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land but quickly grew, prompting evacuation orders Saturday night for an area of Kern County north of Mocal Road, south of Addie Avenue, East of Hurricane Road and west of Highway 33.

It was first reported Saturday morning in the area of Hurricane Road.

CAL FIRE is assisting the BLM with the firefight.

The fire was 10 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

The BLM has not released information related to the fire.

