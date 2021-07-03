Watch
Firebreaks helped firefighters quickly extinguish vegetation fire in Paso Robles

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 19:09:31-04

Firefighters responded to a small vegetation fire within the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Saturday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m., the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire under the Niblick Bridge and found a fire burning in a large pile of dead logs.

According to fire officials, crews were able to access the fire through recently maintained firebreaks and quickly extinguished it to less than a 10th of an acre.

The fire department has been preparing for the peak of fire season creating 70 acres of firebreaks with the help of goats and sheep.

The firebreaks reduce the severity of fires if one to break out by lowering the rate of spread, fire intensity and spotting potential, according to authorities.

