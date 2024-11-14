Firefighter basecamp provides self-sufficient city for crews battling Mountain Fire

When disaster strikes, firefighters build an entire city to support their crews. This was the case when teams from across California came together to battle the Mountain Fire in Ventura County, which has destroyed 216 structures and burned more than 20,000 acres. By Wednesday morning, the fire was 60% contained.

"Wildfires are just part of life. It either hits you or doesn't. You're just lucky or unlucky. If you're in the path, then there's not much you can do," said Ventura County resident Matt Jue.

Jue was one of the lucky ones. His family evacuated but their home was saved thanks to the massive efforts of fire teams.

"It's kind of cool just to see the response across the state and, and how everyone was able to come together and help out, so, it was just really awesome to see that," Jue said.

Wildfires, like the Mountain Fire, require large crews to work 24-hour shifts, and for that, you need a city.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck says 3,000 firefighters live at this base camp in Ventura.

"It becomes a mini city. We have a production company that helps us put on our press conferences. We have private water tenders. We have our medical tent so that we can support our emergencies within the incident versus relying on local agencies," Safechuck explained.

The basics are also on-site like gas, electricity, showers, laundry and food prepared by inmates.

"They cook our food in this mobile unit here, and all these trailers support the food," Safechuck said while pointing out several trailers near the dining hall.

Base camp is built in 24 hours and made to last throughout a disaster.

"And then we have another warehouse over here that is for supply. So, anything from pens and pencils to fire hose, they’ve got it for us," Safechuck said.

With thousands of firefighters working in tandem, Safechuck says communication is key.

"The 3,000 people that are here, all the firefighters have radios so that they can communicate," Safechuck explained.

And a positive attitude.

"They are long hours for many days. And so it's really important to have a good attitude because it's contagious," Safechuck said.

