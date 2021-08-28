Watch
Firefighter respond to vegetation fire in California Valley

CAL FIRE SLO
Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 28, 2021
Firefighters were battling a small brush fire in California Valley on Saturday.

It was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the area of Anwannee Trail and Seven Mile Road.

As of 11:15 a.m., CAL FIRE crews said forward spread of the fire was stopped after it burned about five acres.

Cews were expected to remain on scene for some time to strengthen and reinforce the fire lines. The fire was reportedly surrounded by roads on three sides.

At one point, one structure was threatened, but firefighters were able to protect it.

