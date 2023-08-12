Watch Now
Firefighters battle brush fire off Hwy 166 east of Santa Maria

Los Padres National Forest
Rinconada Fire, Friday, August 11, 2023
Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 21:26:00-04

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon along Highway 166.

The fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The "Rinconada Fire" is burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

Forest Service officials say as of 6 p.m., the fire had burned 76 acres in grass and brush and was spreading at a moderate rate.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, and CAL FIRE SLO are assisting on the fire.

