Firefighters battle brush fire off Hwy 166 east of Santa Maria

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon along Highway 166.

The fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The "Rinconada Fire" is burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

Forest Service officials say as of 6 p.m., the fire had burned 76 acres in grass and brush and was spreading at a moderate rate.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, and CAL FIRE SLO are assisting on the fire.

