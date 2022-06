Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire in Carpinteria.

It broke out shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Foothill Rd.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire is currently less than an acre in size and burning at a slow rate of spread in light grass and eucalyptus trees.

Officials said firefighters were making good progress against the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.