Firefighters say a vegetation fire that broke out on Highway 166 Friday evening has the potential to burn up to five acres.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says they are dealing with difficult terrain but no structures are threatened.

Water drops are being made from the air and CAL FIRE was among the agencies assisting.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the fire, which was burning in the area of Rick Front Ranch and broke out around 6:15 p.m., had burned two acres.

No word on a possible cause.