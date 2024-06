Firefighters are conducting a prescribed burn on Camp San Luis Obispo property on Monday.

Approximately 250 acres are being burned just north of the California Men's Colony.

The goal is to reduce brush that could be potentially hazardous in the case of a wildfire.

During the burn, smoke may be visible from San Luis Obispo to Los Osos and Morro Bay.

To check on air quality in your community, visit slocleanair.org.