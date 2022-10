Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at a condo complex in San Luis Obispo.

Crews responded to the fire at 7:15 p.m. at 570 Peach St.

Fire officials say they were able to isolate the fire to the chimney and roof thanks to a rapid response.

Four condo units were evacuated but all are still safe to live in.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.