Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Firefighters extinguish hot spots in Lizzie Fire burn area weeks after blaze

smoldering lizzie fire.jpg
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
A firefighter sprays water on an area within the Lizzie Fire Burn Scar that was found to be smoldering on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.
smoldering lizzie fire.jpg
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 18:02:19-05

On Tuesday, firefighters in San Luis Obispo responded to a report of smoke in an area that was burned in the Lizzie Fire last month.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, crews found a smoldering area within a drainage and were working to extinguish the hot spots.

The Lizzie Fire broke out on October 30 and burned 124 acres in the hills above San Luis Obispo High School.

A 15-year-old suspected of setting the fire was arrested on a charge of arson.

While the fire burned near a neighborhood, no homes or other structures were damaged.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg