Firefighters extinguish hot spots in Lizzie Fire burn area weeks after blaze

On Tuesday, firefighters in San Luis Obispo responded to a report of smoke in an area that was burned in the Lizzie Fire last month.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, crews found a smoldering area within a drainage and were working to extinguish the hot spots.

The Lizzie Fire broke out on October 30 and burned 124 acres in the hills above San Luis Obispo High School.

A 15-year-old suspected of setting the fire was arrested on a charge of arson.

While the fire burned near a neighborhood, no homes or other structures were damaged.