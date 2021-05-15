Firefighters knock down vegetation fire near Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta

Firefighters with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocked down a vegetation fire in Goleta near Dos Pueblos High School Saturday afternoon.

According to the public information officer for the fire department, crews received initial reports of the brush fire close to the high school's baseball fields at approximately 12:47 p.m. Three engines and one battalion chief responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, officials said the fire was approximately one-quarter of an acre and burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Crews immediately knocked down the fire. Fire authorities said the brush fire was not threatening any structures and no injuries were reported.

Three engines remained on the scene for one hour to mop up the area after the blaze was knocked down.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the vegetation fire.