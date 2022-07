The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reporting a vegetation fire in the area of Tespesque Cub. area, east of Blazing Saddle in Santa Maria.

Public information officer, Scott Safechuck, tweeted about the incident at 12:54 p.m.

Safechuck says Cal Fire Air Attack and a fixed wing aircraft are responding.

There were multiple people who reported the blaze in the area.

Safechuck says the fire is spreading at a moderate rate on a ridge and burned 3 to 4 acres.

This is a developing story.