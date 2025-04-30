Watch Now
Firefighters respond to brush fire, downed power lines in northern SLO County

Fire crews en route to Santa Margarita vegetation fire
UPDATE (2:38 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that this incident involved a total of three fires — two were approximately 5 feet by 5 feet and the other fire was about 100 feet by 10 feet. All three fires have reportedly been contained.
(2:11 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire with downed power lines in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Geneseo Road and Moon Valley Way, Paso Robles.

PG&E is also reporting a power outage in the area south of Highway 46 affecting 713 customers.

