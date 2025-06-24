Firefighters respond to brush fire in Huasna area

UPDATE (2:53 p.m.) - Forward progress has been stopped, according to fire officials.

___

UPDATE (2:47 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that the Glade Fire has burned two acres in grass and brush. It's burning at a slow rate of spread with the potential for five acres.

Power lines are reported down in the area, and firefighters are working to protect one structure.

___

(2:41 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in the Huasna area, east of Arroyo Grande.

The fire was reported at about 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday at Huasna Road and Everglade Road.

Initial reports put the fire at less than an acre, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (CAL FIRE SLO).

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.