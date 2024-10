Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Maria Riverbed.

The fire was reported just after 12:50 p.m. on the east side of the Highway 101 bridge.

CAL FIRE SLO initially reported that the fire was less than an acre in size.

Firefighters from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest were assisting CAL FIRE crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.